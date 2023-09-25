Mediacom Expands Fiber Network to Truesdale

Rural northwest Iowa town becomes 10th community built by company in partnership with the Empower Iowa Rural Broadband Grant Program

STORM LAKE, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mediacom Communications today announced the completion of a fiber-optic network expansion that brings ultra-high-speed broadband services to homes and businesses in Truesdale, IA, a rural northwest Iowa community in the Storm Lake region.





Customers will be able to select from a variety of service offerings including broadband plans with download speeds up to 2 gigabits per second as well as low-cost phone plans. Mediacom also offers Connect2Compete-Plus (C2C+) for low-income households and participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), two programs which will help remove income barriers to broadband accessibility for eligible Truesdale residents.

Truesdale is the 10th community Mediacom has constructed in partnership with the Empower Iowa Rural Broadband Grant Program. Through this public-private partnership, Mediacom has extended its fiber network to over 1,400 rural Iowa homes and businesses over the past several years.

“Mediacom is working on multiple fronts to close the digital divide, and we’re proud to make this investment to benefit residents in Truesdale,” said Mediacom Area Operations Director Jeff Anfinson. “Through the Empower Iowa Rural Broadband Grant Program, Iowa leaders have prioritized the need for all residents of the Hawkeye State to have access to reliable and affordable broadband. We are thrilled to be a partner in helping the State reach this goal.”

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

