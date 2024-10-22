Mediacom Communications Launches Online Tools to Help Inform and Connect Residents in New Build Markets

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mediacom Communications announced the launch of new online resources designed to help inform and connect residents in areas where the company is expanding its broadband services using grant dollars provided by federal, state, and local government partners. The new tools will help educate residents in these communities about the process of building a broadband network from start to finish as well as offer firsthand updates from Mediacom’s construction crews, tracking of construction progress throughout the life of the project, and a direct line of communication with the Mediacom government partnership team.









One of the main tools is www.mediacomcable.com/grants/, a newly launched grant project website that allows local residents to track the progress of construction in their community including estimated completion dates. The website also offers potential customers the option of signing up during the active network construction phase for a high-speed fiber line to be pre-installed from the street to their home for free using the pre-order form. The launch of the online pre-order form streamlines the installation process and allows customers the ability to avoid potential post-construction installation fees.

Mediacom has also introduced two social media pages on Facebook and Instagram to increase engagement with residents in grant project communities. Both pages regularly share announcements and updates about new build projects, showcase construction progress, and communicate service availability as well as details about public informational events. All those interested in Mediacom grants projects should follow along on Facebook and Instagram and are welcome to post questions and comments.

Mediacom is actively working with federal, state, and local government partners to construct broadband networks in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, and North Carolina that will reach nearly 40,000 underserved homes and businesses. Residents of areas where Mediacom is in the construction phase are encouraged to send any questions about these grant projects to the Mediacom team at grants@mediacomcc.com or through the new social media pages.

“Our Mediacom grants team is active in searching for new build opportunities across our entire 22-state footprint,” said Chris Lord, Senior Director of Government Partnerships for Mediacom. “With an unprecedented amount of federal dollars awarded to states through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, underserved communities have a historic opportunity to gain access to high-speed broadband, and Mediacom has the resources and experience to help. These new online tools will allow us to more effectively provide updates about our new build projects and more efficiently connect residents in living in these areas to modern communications services.”

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

