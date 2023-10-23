Mediacom Communications Expands Fiber Network to Two Additional Iowa Communities

Rutland and Williams become 11th and 12th communities constructed in partnership with the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mediacom Communications announced the completion of two fiber-optic network expansion projects that bring ultra-high-speed broadband services to homes and businesses in Rutland and Williams, IA, both rural north central Iowa communities near Fort Dodge.





Customers will be able to select from a variety of service offerings including broadband plans with download speeds up to 2 gigabits per second as well as low-cost phone plans. Mediacom also offers Connect2Compete-Plus (C2C+) for low-income households and participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Both programs will help remove income barriers to broadband accessibility for eligible Rutland and Williams residents.

The completion of the Rutland and Williams projects conclude Mediacom’s work in funding round seven of the Empower Iowa Rural Broadband Grant Program. Through this public-private partnership, Mediacom has extended its fiber network to over 1,600 homes and businesses across a dozen previously underserved rural Iowa communities. Together, Mediacom and the State of Iowa have invested $4.4 million dollars towards closing the digital divide in these communities.

“For more than 20 years, Mediacom has been committed to serving rural Iowans and our partnership with the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program has allowed us to expand that commitment to a dozen more Iowa communities including Rutland and Williams,” said Steve Purcell, Group Vice President of Mediacom’s Capital Region. “Iowa leaders have prioritized the need for all residents of the Hawkeye State to have access to reliable and affordable broadband. We are thrilled to be a partner in helping the State reach this goal.”

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION



Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

