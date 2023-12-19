Mediacom Communications Completes Launch of 10G Platform in West Des Moines

Announces next group of Iowa communities to receive increased upload and download speeds, new symmetrical speed offerings and many other consumer benefits

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mediacom Communications today announced the company has completed the transition of its West Des Moines network to the cable industry’s new 10G Platform. Consumers in West Des Moines can now enjoy the immediate benefits from this breakthrough technology including up to 2x-to-20x faster upload speeds, new symmetrical speed offerings, new multi-Gig download capabilities, increased energy efficiency, lower latency, faster troubleshooting, and greater network reliability.





With completion of the West Des Moines market, Mediacom will begin transitioning additional Iowa communities to the 10G Platform beginning with the cities of Bertram, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Fairfax, Hiawatha, and Marion as well as portions of unincorporated Linn County.

The scalability of the 10G Platform will seamlessly allow Mediacom to ramp up from the 1-gigabit offerings of today to speeds of 10 gigabits per second and beyond in the coming years. Since this new 10G technology is delivered using Mediacom’s existing fiber-rich network architecture and the connections already installed at most customers’ homes, it is not necessary to dig up yards to add bulky equipment or bury cables.

As communities make the switch to the 10G Platform, new and existing customers will be able to take advantage of the following speed enhancements to the company’s Xtream Internet offerings:

Internet 100 becomes Internet 100 Symmetrical as upload speeds receive a 10x increase from 10 megabits per second (Mbps) to 100 Mbps

“We are incredibly excited to announce that Mediacom’s West Des Moines network has been fully transitioned to the game-changing 10G Platform,” said Steve Purcell, Group VP of Mediacom’s Capital Region. “Our dedicated team is thrilled to bring this breakthrough technology to even more Iowa communities in the months ahead.”

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to over 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

