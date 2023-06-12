MEDIA ALERT—Wolters Kluwer to share insights at UK’s Digital Accountancy Show

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dorcas Mbwiti, Senior Product Manager at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA) UK, will share insights at the annual Digital Accountancy Show on June 15 in London.

Mbwiti is a featured speaker leading the session, “The Digitization of Tax: is it such a bad thing?”. Her session will explore the tax profession at a critical moment of transformation as tax administrations look to increasingly digitize their interactions with enterprises and taxpayers, reshaping digital filing and audit techniques.

“Accountancy practices across the UK and beyond are keen to create more efficient processes,” Mbwiti says. “More than ever, they are choosing to optimise their use of existing resources and explore the untapped potential of turning data into insights. This, in turn, allows practices to scale more easily, and improve return on investment when it comes to technology”

Finsit, the cloud-based financial insights platform from Wolters Kluwer TAA UK, is just one example of solutions available which demonstrate what the digital future could look like for practices. Finsit features key performance indicator (KPI) customisation to tailor KPIs to client’s business goals. In addition, improved client engagement functionality means that reports are now fully interactive. The clients of accounting professionals can drill down into detail within graphs to explore the most relevant aspects. Additionally, practices can also apply their branding to finsit, creating an end-to-end branded reporting experience for their clients.

The Digital Accountancy Show, now in its third year, is designed to explore the latest technology, trends and developments shaping the global accountancy profession. Attended by more than 2000 accounting professionals, this year’s schedule offers 60 talks covering AI, Chat-GPT, growth and practice management, with registration options here.

