MEDIA ALERT: Wolters Kluwer tax experts available for comment on U.S. State of the Union

As background, last year Biden outlined three tax policy proposals which included raising the tax on stock buybacks, imposing a billionaire minimum tax, and expanding the child tax credit, none of which was enacted into law in 2023.

In his upcoming address to the nation, it is believed that Biden likely will comment on the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, which the U.S. House of Representatives passed on a bi-partisan basis by a 357 – 70 vote on January 31, 2024. Wolters Kluwer experts anticipate that the president will express his support of the bill’s tax provisions and encourage the U.S. Senate to move the bill forward.

Wolters Kluwer experts are now available to reporters wishing to discuss any of the following key tax bill provisions including:

Expansion of the Child Tax Credit

Bonus Depreciation extensions

Business interest limitation

Disaster relief

Immediate deduction of Research and Experiment expenditures

Tax treaty-like benefits for Taiwan Residents

Early end of Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) claims

Global Minimum Tax

Mark A. Luscombe, JD, LL.M, CPA, Principal Analyst, Wolters Kluwer TAA

Mark Friedlich, ESQ., CPA, Vice President, Government Affairs, Wolters Kluwer TAA

Perry Hatch, Senior Director, Global Product Management at Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG

