Media Alert: Wevolver’s Comprehensive Edge AI Technology Report Highlights BrainChip and Other Industry Leaders

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, was among the industry experts and market leaders like Arduino, Arm and Edge Impulse that are showcased in the just released 2023 Edge AI Technology Report from Wevolver.

Intended to serve as “The Guide to Everything on Edge AI Hardware & Software,” the Wevolver report provides a detailed view of the evolving landscape of Edge AI along with practical and technical knowledge to readers looking to better understand it. The report is a comprehensive snapshot of the challenges, opportunities, technological trends and explores key players in the space, including BrainChip’s delivery of cutting-edge technology for emerging applications as well as future developments in this domain. The company’s Akida™ is highlighted among the array of platforms that address the Edge AI market.

“Wevolver is renowned for providing high-quality technical and market information and is widely read by decision makers, developers and market movers and shakers,” said Nandan Nayampally, CMO Brainchip. “We have enjoyed collaborating with the Wevolver team in the understanding of a more comprehensive view of the Edge AI market, but also in showcasing the readiness of our solutions that will enable the scaling for AIoT. BrainChip’s neuromorphic Aida technology has already been enabling compelling solutions for this market since 2021 and we are accelerating AI’s move to the Edge.”

Please visit https://brainchip.com/2023-edge-ai-technology-report/ to get access to this report to understand more about how Edge AI is poised to revolutionize various industries and move toward a more connected, efficient, and intelligent world.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

