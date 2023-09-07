Home Business Wire MEDIA ALERT: Want to Reach Gen Z? Matter to Host Free Webinar...
MEDIA ALERT: Want to Reach Gen Z? Matter to Host Free Webinar Revealing the New Rules of Consumer PR

di Business Wire

Matter Shares Tips to Help PR, Social Media and Marketing Professionals Adapt Campaigns to Connect Brands with Gen Z Consumers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrandLoyaltyMatter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative services — is hosting Reaching Gen Z: The New Rules of Consumer PR, a free, live webinar on Thursday, September 7, 2023.




What: Join us for a special webinar with Matter’s consumer PR and marketing pros – EVP, Matt Mendolera-Schamann and Account Director, Katie Young – to learn important tips that will help brands stand out and authentically connect with Gen Z consumers.

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 12 to 12:30 p.m. EST

Where: Sign up and tune in at Reaching Gen Z: The New Rules of Consumer PR

Why: Gen Z – the largest, most racially and ethnically diverse generation – is coming of age, with an unprecedented $360 billion in spending power. They cannot be defined by a singular trait; however, Gen Z shares several behaviors when it comes to media consumption, brand loyalty and spending power. Matter’s deep consumer expertise uniquely positions it to help brands adapt their programs to maximize the potential of this emerging audience.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative services into campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.

