Media Alert: T-Mobile USA and etisalat by e& Join Netcracker President Sylvain Seignour for Panel Discussion at Telecoms World Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Who: Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President & General Manager, T-Mobile USA; Adnan Mohamed Kashwani, Senior Director, Cloud Center of Excellence, etisalat by e&; Sylvain Seignour, President, Netcracker Technology and Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Netcracker Technology

What: An Executive Panel Discussion: “Limitless Possibilities: Innovative Business Models as the Catalyst for the Next Wave of Telco Revenue”

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 10:00 a.m. GST

Where: Telecoms World Middle East 2023, The Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today’s communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

