MEDIA ALERT** Square and Celebs Celebrate Black and Latino Entrepreneurs in Miami

Square hosted Black and Latino entrepreneurs, celebrity and musical guests, and the Miami business community during The Forward Forum, a day of thoughtful discussion, community building, and celebration of the 2023 FORWARD accelerator cohort.
FORWARD is an accelerator program by Square for Black and Latino small businesses in the retail sector, in collaboration with Social Change Fund United, 1863 Ventures, and American Express.
The 25 Black and Latino business owners who completed the FORWARD accelerator program were celebrated at the event. During their time in the accelerator program, the business owners experienced immersive workshops with celebrity mentors including Dwyane Wade and Rosario Dawson, discussing topics like customer development, scaling operations, leadership, and more.
WHEN:
Monday, June 5, 2023
WHERE:
Miami Ironside
WHO:
During the Forward Forum, attendees heard panels on all things entrepreneurship and moving your business forward. These conversations featured guests like Earn Your Leisure hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, and chef, author and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry and were moderated by Square’s Global Head of Customer Success Naomi Wheeless. Attendees were also able to network and share ideas while listening to a live performance by TIDAL Rising Artist PaoPao, plus more.
PHOTOS:
Download images of the event HERE.
ABOUT SQUARE:
Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.
