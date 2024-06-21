Media Alert: Senior Biden Administration Official to Join Zayo in Celebrating Groundbreaking of Major Middle-Mile Internet Infrastructure Project

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zayo Group, a leading global communications infrastructure provider, is hosting a ceremony and reception in Reno, Nevada, on June 24, 2024, to celebrate the groundbreaking of its first National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) funded Middle-Mile Project with the Oregon-California-Nevada Route.





What: The event will celebrate Zayo’s NTIA-funded Oregon–California–Nevada Middle Mile Project to expand broadband access and bridge the digital divide in unserved and underserved rural communities. The route, over 600 route miles, will extend middle-mile infrastructure to better connect households, local businesses, schools, and other community institutions in rural communities throughout Nevada, California, and Oregon.

The event will include a groundbreaking ceremony; attendees will include:

Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)

Brian Mitchell from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology (OSIT)

Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo

Andrés Irlando, President of Zayo

An evening reception will follow, featuring a panel discussion on the complexities of bringing high-speed internet to unserved and underserved communities.

When:

Groundbreaking ceremony: 3:30 – 4:30 pm on Monday, June 24, 2024

Reception: 5:00 – 8:00 pm on Monday, June 24, 2024

Where:

Groundbreaking ceremony: Zayo trench (9880 N Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89506)

Reception: Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel & Spa (One Lake St, Reno, NV 89501)

*Shuttles to the groundbreaking ceremony will be available from Renaissance Reno

If you are unable to attend but still want to hear more, please reach out to press@zayo.com.

Why: This event highlights a critical step in bridging the digital divide across the state of Nevada, making it a significant milestone in the overall national efforts to close the digital divide and bring reliable network infrastructure to all.

Please note: Space at the groundbreaking ceremony is limited. Please RSVP with Avani Nadkarni (press@zayo.com).

Information: For more information about Zayo’s NTIA award, please visit: National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) funded Middle-Mile Project with the Oregon-California-Nevada Route.

About Zayo Group

For more than 17 years, Zayo has empowered some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies to connect what’s next for their business. Zayo’s future-ready network spans over 17.5 million fiber miles and 144,000 route miles. Zayo’s tailored connectivity and edge solutions enable carriers, cloud providers, data centers, schools, and enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences, from edge to core to cloud. Discover how Zayo connects what’s next at www.zayo.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the National Telecommunications and Information Administration

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, is the Executive Branch agency that advises the President on telecommunications and information policy issues. NTIA’s programs and policymaking focus largely on expanding broadband Internet access and adoption in America, expanding the use of spectrum by all users, advancing public safety communications, and ensuring that the Internet remains an engine for innovation and economic growth.

Disclaimer:

This communication was prepared by Zayo Group using funds under award 08-40-MM216 from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC). The statements, findings, conclusions, and recommendations are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the NTIA or DOC.

Contacts

Avani Nadkarni



Walker Sands for Zayo Group



press@zayo.com

National Telecommunications and Information Administration



press@ntia.gov