Media Alert: Rambus to Present at BofA Securities and Rosenblatt Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today announced that its executives will present at two upcoming investor events.

Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer, will present at:

  • BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on June 7, 2023 at 3:20 p.m. PT. The presentation will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

Steven Woo, fellow and distinguished inventor, will present at:

  • Rosenblatt 3rd Annual Technology Virtual Summit on June 8, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT. The presentation will only be available to conference attendees. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com following the event.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Contacts

Nicole Noutsios

Rambus Investor Relations

(510) 315-1003

rambus@nmnadvisors.com

