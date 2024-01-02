Home Business Wire MEDIA ALERT: Rambus to Present at 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that Desmond Lynch, chief financial officer, and Matt Jones, vice president of strategic marketing, will present virtually at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 11:45 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

