Media Alert: Rambus to Demo 64G PCIe 6.0 PHY and Controller IP at PCI-SIG Developers Conference in Santa Clara, CA

What: PCI-SIG Developers Conference 2023 Who: Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider Where: Santa Clara Convention Center Rambus Booth #8 5001 Great America Pkwy Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States When: June 13-14, 2023. The Conference begins at 9 a.m. PT

Join us for the PCI-SIG Developers Conference in Santa Clara, CA and see demos of the latest Rambus PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 IP solutions, including 64 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s) PCIe 6.0 PHY and Controller IP. With leading PPA, these 64 GT/s products achieve high performance, low power and area-efficient footprint for compute-intensive workloads including data center, AI/ML and HPC applications.

The Rambus PCIe 6.0 Interface Subsystem comprising PHY and Controller has been fully optimized to meet the needs of advanced heterogenous computing architectures. The PCIe Controller features an Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) engine dedicated to protecting the PCIe links and the valuable data transferred over them. The PCIe 6.0 PHY features state-of-the-art SI/PI performance to provide best-in-class design margin for first-time-right implementations.

Visit Rambus at booth #8 to see a hardware demonstration of these leading-edge PCIe 6.0 Interface IP solutions. For additional information on Rambus PCIe 6.0 IP, please visit www.rambus.com/interface-ip/pci-express/.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

