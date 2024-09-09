Media Alert: Rambus Hosting Expert Panel on AI Memory Requirements at the AI Hardware and Edge AI Summit in San Jose, CA

Home Business Wire Media Alert: Rambus Hosting Expert Panel on AI Memory Requirements at the...
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Rambus Inc.:


 

 

What:                

AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit 2024

 

 

Who:               

Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider

 

 

Where:

Signia by Hilton

 

Booth 31 in the Expo

 

170 S Market Street

 

San Jose, CA; 95113

 

 

When: 

September 10, 2024

 

Panel discussion begins at 5:00 p.m. PT. in Regency Ballroom B

At the AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit this week, come listen to Dr. Steven Woo, fellow and distinguished inventor at Rambus, moderate a panel discussion on “Striking a Balance Between Memory, Storage and Compute Requirements in Systems for Efficient Performance,” along with executives and experts from Intel, Meta, and Samsung Electronics.

The panel will dive into critical topics including:

  • The growing complexity of AI workloads
  • The evolution of AI systems to address growing performance demands
  • Emerging power and thermal concerns impacting AI
  • Getting around the AI memory bottleneck
  • Emerging technologies that can help solve memory challenges
  • How compute could look like in the near future

To learn more about the expert panel discussion hosted by Rambus at AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit, visit https://www.rambus.com/event/ai-hardware-edge-ai-summit or come see us at Booth #31 in the Ecosystem Pavilion. For more details on our latest Rambus memory interface chips, high-performance interface IP, as well as security IP solutions, visit rambus.com.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory solutions that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Contacts

Cori Pasinetti

Rambus Corporate Communications

t: (650) 309-6226

cpasinetti@rambus.com

