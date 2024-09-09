Media Alert: Rambus Hosting Expert Panel on AI Memory Requirements at the AI Hardware and Edge AI Summit in San Jose, CA

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Rambus Inc.:





What: AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit 2024 Who: Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider Where: Signia by Hilton Booth 31 in the Expo 170 S Market Street San Jose, CA; 95113 When: September 10, 2024 Panel discussion begins at 5:00 p.m. PT. in Regency Ballroom B

At the AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit this week, come listen to Dr. Steven Woo, fellow and distinguished inventor at Rambus, moderate a panel discussion on “ Striking a Balance Between Memory, Storage and Compute Requirements in Systems for Efficient Performance,” along with executives and experts from Intel, Meta, and Samsung Electronics.

The panel will dive into critical topics including:

The growing complexity of AI workloads

The evolution of AI systems to address growing performance demands

Emerging power and thermal concerns impacting AI

Getting around the AI memory bottleneck

Emerging technologies that can help solve memory challenges

How compute could look like in the near future

To learn more about the expert panel discussion hosted by Rambus at AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit, visit https://www.rambus.com/event/ai-hardware-edge-ai-summit or come see us at Booth #31 in the Ecosystem Pavilion. For more details on our latest Rambus memory interface chips, high-performance interface IP, as well as security IP solutions, visit rambus.com.

Follow Rambus:



Company website: rambus.com

Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog

X/Twitter: @rambusinc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory solutions that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Contacts

Cori Pasinetti



Rambus Corporate Communications



t: (650) 309-6226



cpasinetti@rambus.com