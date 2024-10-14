Home Business Wire Media Alert: Netcracker Chairman & CEO Andrew Feinberg to Present Keynote on...
Business Wire

Media Alert: Netcracker Chairman & CEO Andrew Feinberg to Present Keynote on Harnessing the Power of AI at GITEX Global 2024

di Business Wire

Feinberg to Discuss How Industries Can Leverage AI and GenAI to Benefit Society During Main Stage Presentation at Dubai Event

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology:


Who: Andrew Feinberg, Chairman & CEO, Netcracker Technology and President & CEO, BostonGene

What: Keynote Presentation: Harnessing the Power of AI to Benefit Society

When: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:10 – 12:25 p.m. GST

Where: Main Stage, Hall 25, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts

Media
Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com

Articoli correlati

UK Startup Mission Zero Technologies Begins Delivery of Direct Air Capture Plant in Canada

Business Wire Business Wire -
The first-of-a-kind system, owned and operated by carbon removal project developer Deep Sky, is validating Mission Zero Technologies’ DAC...
Continua a leggere

Avaya Intelligently Augments CX Role With AI-Based ‘Virtual Operations Manager’

Business Wire Business Wire -
Shown at GITEX Global in Dubai, Avaya’s ‘Virtual Operations Manager’ concept highlights the art of the possible, demonstrating how...
Continua a leggere

REPLY: Introducing agrirouter 2.0, the next generation platform for smart farming data exchange

Business Wire Business Wire -
TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concept Reply , the Reply Group company specialized in IoT solutions, has partnered with DKE-Data – a...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php