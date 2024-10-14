Media Alert: Netcracker Chairman & CEO Andrew Feinberg to Present Keynote on Harnessing the Power of AI at GITEX Global 2024

Feinberg to Discuss How Industries Can Leverage AI and GenAI to Benefit Society During Main Stage Presentation at Dubai Event

Who: Andrew Feinberg, Chairman & CEO, Netcracker Technology and President & CEO, BostonGene

What: Keynote Presentation: Harnessing the Power of AI to Benefit Society

When: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:10 – 12:25 p.m. GST

Where: Main Stage, Hall 25, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

