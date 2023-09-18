Home Business Wire Media Alert: Netcracker Chairman & CEO Andrew Feinberg Participates in CEO Spotlight...
Business Wire

Media Alert: Netcracker Chairman & CEO Andrew Feinberg Participates in CEO Spotlight at DTW23 – Ignite

di Business Wire

Executive Session to Feature Netcracker Customers Discussing Real-World Digital Transformation Outcomes and How to Quickly Adapt to Current and Future Business Requirements

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology:


Who:

  • Andrew Feinberg, Chairman & CEO, Netcracker Technology
  • Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du
  • Bader Al Zidi, CEO, Vodafone Oman
  • Tony Geheran, EVP & COO, TELUS
  • Jon James, CEO, Nuuday
  • John Porter, CEO, Telenet
  • Dan Thygesen, SVP & GM – Wholesale MVNX, IoT, M2M, B2B2X, Web 3.0, T-Mobile USA
  • Moderator: Tony Poulos, Industry Insights Advisor, TM Forum

What: CEO Spotlight: “Reimagining Telcos – Transformation and Evolution for Future Success”

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 11:00 a.m. CEST

Where: DTW23 – Ignite, Bella Center, Copenhagen

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today’s communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts

Media
Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com

Articoli correlati

Crayon Recognized as A Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Asset Management Managed Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#costoptimization--Crayon, a global leader in innovation and IT services, has been positioned as a Leader in the...
Continua a leggere

Xsolla Launches Mall, An Online Destination for Video Games

Business Wire Business Wire -
Video Game Commerce Company Opens a New Distribution Channel for Game Developers and Publishers to host and manage their...
Continua a leggere

Workhuman Launches the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Microsoft Teams Integration; Now Available for Download in the Microsoft Teams App Store

Business Wire Business Wire -
The seamless integration embeds recognition directly in the flow of work, fueling more adoption and recognition activity, and therefore...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php