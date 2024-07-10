MEDIA ALERT: Need Precision Laser Metal Cutting? Fonon’s Titan FX Meets Your Need

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation’s Titan FX is a flatbed multipurpose fiber laser cutting system — available in several sizes — that offers a high-performance, cost-effective way to cut metals, including highly reflective metals. Industries worldwide use highly reflective metals such as titanium, aluminum, stainless steel, and nickel for multiple purposes, but these materials can be tough to process with a laser. Yet Fonon’s Titan laser cutting series can seamlessly process reflective metals and a multitude of other materials that competing systems have trouble addressing. The technology also excels at working with equally challenging lightweight specialty metals.





Standout features of the Titan FX: CleanCut technology that produces a smaller heat-affected zone with minimal material alteration during cutting; an advanced motion control platform for smoother motion and reduced vibration during its operation; and low power consumption. It is a fully enclosed Class I laser: no harmful radiation can escape the system enclosure. Titan FX systems are also operator and regulation-friendly while guaranteeing operational excellence. This Fonon technology is manufactured and sold by Laser Photonics. To connect with a sales engineer for more information about this system and other industrial laser cutting systems, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com/schedule-a-call.

