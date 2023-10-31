Home Business Wire Media Alert: Join Intel’s ‘AI Everywhere’ Launch Event on Dec. 14
Business Wire

Media Alert: Join Intel’s ‘AI Everywhere’ Launch Event on Dec. 14

di Business Wire

Event will include launch of 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors for data centers and Intel Core Ultra processors for laptops.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger and other Intel leaders for Intel’s “AI Everywhere” event. Marking a momentous year for the company, Intel will accelerate its execution engine and power AI workloads across the data center, the cloud and the edge with the launch of 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors and Intel® Core™ Ultra processors.




When: Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. EST (7 a.m. PST)

Where: Live from Nasdaq in New York

Livestream: Watch the keynote live on the Intel Newsroom.

Keynote Replay: Video replay will be published on the Intel Newsroom after the livestream concludes.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Sarah Kane

1-408-218-8706

sarah.kane@intel.com

Articoli correlati

Verimatrix Wins 2023 Top Infosec Innovator Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
Accolade recognizes ongoing leadership in mobile app security technologyAIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News: Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX),...
Continua a leggere

Money20/20 USA Rocks Las Vegas with Four Days of Revolutionary Conversations

Business Wire Business Wire -
AI, Regulation and the New Era of Fintech take Center Stage at the World’s Leading Fintech ShowLAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Money20/20...
Continua a leggere

Serent Capital Named to Inc.’s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors for Fifth Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serent Capital, a growth-focused private equity firm that invests in founder-led B2B SaaS and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php