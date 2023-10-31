Media Alert: Join Intel’s ‘AI Everywhere’ Launch Event on Dec. 14

Event will include launch of 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors for data centers and Intel Core Ultra processors for laptops.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger and other Intel leaders for Intel’s “AI Everywhere” event. Marking a momentous year for the company, Intel will accelerate its execution engine and power AI workloads across the data center, the cloud and the edge with the launch of 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors and Intel® Core™ Ultra processors.









When: Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. EST (7 a.m. PST)

Where: Live from Nasdaq in New York

Livestream: Watch the keynote live on the Intel Newsroom.

Keynote Replay: Video replay will be published on the Intel Newsroom after the livestream concludes.

