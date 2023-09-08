Home Business Wire Media Alert: Join Intel Innovation on Sept. 19-20
CEO Pat Gelsinger, other Intel leaders and industry luminaries will showcase breakthroughs in hardware, software, services and advanced technologies to speed development and drive innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, Chief Technology Officer Greg Lavender and other Intel leaders at Intel® Innovation 2023, a premier event for global developer communities. In an age fueled by artificial intelligence, developers will engage with their peers and learn from the brightest minds in the industry to use breakthroughs in hardware, software, services and advanced technologies to speed development, drive innovation and help hone every competitive edge.




When: Sept. 19-20

Where: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California

Livestream: Watch keynotes live on the Intel Newsroom:

  • Day 1: 8:30-10 a.m. PDT, Sept. 19 (Additional programming begins 30 minutes before the keynote and extends 30 minutes after the keynote.)
  • Day 2: 9:30-10:30 a.m. PDT, Sept. 20 (Additional programming begins 30 minutes before the keynote and extends 30 minutes after the keynote.)

Keynote Replays: Video replays will be published on the Intel Newsroom after the livestreams end each day.

Event Registration: Intel Innovation website

The two-day event is a technical conference designed to benefit global developers, architects, business leaders, creators and students. Intel Innovation brings this valued community up to speed with the latest Intel technologies and tools during keynote addresses, breakout sessions, hands-on labs and tutorials, networking and community-building events, and interactions with top Intel and industry experts.

This year’s program focuses on these themes:

  • Accelerating the AI Era
  • Transformative Innovation for the Future of Computing
  • Hype vs. Reality: Bringing Modern Applications to Market Faster (Edge to Cloud)
  • Building and Scaling Industry-Leading Next-Generation Systems and Platforms

To see and experience what comes next, visit the Intel Newsroom and follow along on social media with @IntelNews and @Intel on X (formerly Twitter) and Intel on LinkedIn.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Danielle Mann

1-973-997-1154

danielle.mann@intel.com

