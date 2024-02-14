Media Alert: Intel to Provide Updates on Foundry Business and Process Roadmap at IFS Direct Connect

Event attendees will hear from distinguished speakers throughout the day; morning keynote will be livestreamed.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel announced today that it will provide updates on its foundry business and process roadmap at IFS Direct Connect, Intel’s flagship foundry customer event on Feb. 21 in San Jose, California.









The opening keynote will begin at 8:30 a.m. PST and feature Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, and Stuart Pann, senior vice president and general manager of Intel Foundry Services. They will unveil how the company plans to transform the foundry industry and become the world’s first and only fully integrated systems foundry for the AI era. Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, and Satya Nadella, Microsoft chairman and CEO, will make remote appearances during the session.

A live public webcast of the opening keynote will be publicly accessible on the Intel Newsroom. Associated materials and webcast replay will be available on the site.

In-person attendees will also hear from distinguished executives throughout the day, including:

Rene Haas, CEO, Arm Holdings.

Yuan Xing Lee, vice president, Central Engineering at Broadcom.

Eric Fisher, vice president, Corporate Sales & Business Development, Americas & Europe, MediaTek.

Jason Wang, president, UMC.

Aart de Geus, executive chair and founder, Synopsys.

Anirudh Devgan, CEO, Cadence Design Systems.

Mike Ellow, executive vice president, Siemens Digital Industries Software.

John Lee, general manager and vice president, Electronics, Semiconductors and Optics BU, Ansys.

Closing out the day will be Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and a leading figure in the AI boom. Altman is a prominent leader and thinker on AI’s impact on the world and semiconductor industry. He will join Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on stage for a fireside chat to share his thoughts on the future of artificial intelligence.

To hear what these distinguished leaders have to share about the future of the semiconductor industry, register at the IFS Direct Connect website to attend in person.

Details on the Keynote Livestream:

When: 8:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 21, 2024



Where: Intel Newsroom

Replay: Video replay of the keynote will be published on the Intel Newsroom after the events conclude.



More: To learn more, visit the Intel Newsroom and follow along on social media with @IntelNews and @Intel on X, formerly Twitter, and Intel on LinkedIn.

