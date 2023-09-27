Media Alert: Intel Starts High-Volume EUV Production in Ireland

Intel will celebrate the arrival of its Intel 4 technology and the use of extreme ultraviolet technology in high-volume manufacturing in Europe.

LEIXLIP, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join Intel leaders as they announce the start of high-volume manufacturing on the Intel 4 process technology at Fab 34 in Leixlip, Ireland. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, Dr. Ann Kelleher, general manager of Technology Development at Intel, and Keyvan Esfarjani, chief global operations officer, will explain how the delivery of this manufacturing step, made possible by extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology, will usher in a future of leading-edge Intel products – from processors delivering artificial intelligence to PCs to chips powering the world’s biggest data centers.









When: Friday, Sept. 29, at 12:45 p.m. Irish Standard Time (4:45 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time)

Livestream: Watch the event live on the Intel Newsroom.

Event Replays: A video replay will be published on the Intel Newsroom after the livestream ends.

