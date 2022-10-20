Media Alert: Intel at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022

Learn more about Intel’s contributions to open source projects that advance sustainability and cloud native computing.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join Intel at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022, virtually or in person, Oct. 24-28 in Detroit. The hybrid conference, hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), gathers top technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities to further the education and advancement of cloud native computing.​

Experts from Intel will be on hand to talk about the company’s contributions to open source projects and forward-looking initiatives that have the potential to shape, empower and support the future of the cloud native ecosystem.

KEYNOTE:

From Silicon to Serverless: A Full-Stack Journey

When: 9:45-9:50 a.m. EDT, Thursday, Oct. 27



Where: Live | Halls CD



Presenter: Cathy Zhang, senior principal engineer, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel



Abstract: The cloud native journey starts with silicon and ends with delivered applications. In this talk, Cathy Zhang will walk through everything from cores to cloud.

SESSIONS:

Overview of Challenges and Solutions for Orchestrating Applications to Multiple Data Centers and Edge Clusters

When: 4:30-5:05 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Oct. 26



Where: Virtual | Viewable in Platform



Presenters: Ritu Sood, cloud software engineer, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel; Cathy Zhang, senior principal engineer, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel



Abstract: To reduce the operational cost of deploying and managing complex applications, automation is a must. The goal is to achieve zero-touch deployments. This talk will examine the landscape of available solutions, such as Kubedge, ArgoCD, Karmada, EMCO, etc., and provide an in-depth analysis of each.

Discover the Business Value of Edge Computing

When: 5:35-6 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Oct. 26



Where: Live | 251 ABC



Presenters: Muneyb Minhazuddin, CMO, Network and Edge Group, Intel; Larry Carvalho, RobustCloud LLC; Stu Miniman, Red Hat; Marilyn Basanta, VMware



Abstract: This panel will discuss how cloud native tools provide business benefits to applying edge technology for physical process efficiencies. Specifically, Muneyb Minhazuddin will talk about how a manufacturer modernizes applications on the factory floor as they converge IT and OT to create a dynamic and agile production line by software defining constrained devices.

Energizing the Manufacturing Industry with Kubernetes and Cloud Native

When: 11:55 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Oct. 27



Where: Virtual | Viewable in Platform



Presenter: Marcel Wagner, principal engineer, Network and Edge Group, Intel



Abstract: In his talk, Marcel Wagner will present the Cloud Native Digital Twin architecture of IndustryFusion Foundation (IFF). He will showcase a special Kubernetes operator to monitor and deploy the factory processes as Apache Flink jobs, defined with Streaming SQL. He will also describe his experience running Kubernetes and cloud native in a manufacturing environment, especially the challenges he overcame with the machine builders and factory owners to make them comfortable with this approach.

Class Resources: Kubernetes’ Fastest Way of Shushing Noisy Neighbors

When: 4:30-5:05 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Oct. 27



Where: Live | 140 ABC



Presenters: Markus Lehtonen, cloud orchestration software engineer, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel; Peter Hunt, Red Hat



Abstract: In this joint talk, Markus Lehtonen and Peter Hunt present the concept of class resources, the prior work done in the container runtimes, as well as the future of first-class integration. People who join will learn that class resources is the best way to let their applications run in peace.

Improving User Experience for Device Consumption in Kubernetes

Time: 5:25-6 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Oct. 27



Where: Live | 140 ABC



Presenters: Alexander Kanevskiy, principal engineer, Cloud Orchestration Software, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel; Patrick Ohly, system software engineer, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel; Kate Goldenring, Microsoft



Abstract: This talk will cover several stories of how different types of devices can be used in Kubernetes clusters. Presenters will discuss projects and proposals in the Kubernetes ecosystem that are working toward the goal of connecting devices and workloads. They will also discuss how to get involved in this evolution to let workloads be utterly materialistic.

Node Resource Interface: Extending Containers and CRI-O with Common Plug-ins

When: 11-11:35 a.m. EDT, Friday, Oct. 28



Where: Live | 140 ABC



Presenters: Krisztian Litkey, cloud orchestration software engineer, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel; Mike Brown, IBM



Abstract: This talk will take a closer look at how node resource interface (NRI) and plug-ins fit into runtimes, as well as cover some common and novel use cases and plug-ins for OCI hook injection and custom resource assignment.

Kubernetes Networking Infrastructure Offload

When: 4-4:35 p.m. EDT, Friday, Oct. 28



Where: Live | 330 AB | Huntington Place



Presenters: Dan Daly, software architect, Network and Edge Group, Intel; Nupur Jain, software cloud architect, Network and Edge Group, Intel; Nabil Bitar, Bloomberg; Moshe Levi, Nvidia; Valas Valancius, Google



Abstract: Networking is central to Kubernetes, as it enables secure and deterministic scale out. This panel will discuss approaches that share a common methodology based on existing Kubernetes APIs to improve performance, free up compute cycles and preserve compatibility with existing cloud native applications.

DEMOS:

Intel Booth (D2) Demos

Protect End-to-End Data Pipelines with BigDL PPML

Simplify Deployments Using Intent Driven Orchestration

Boost Performance for Stateful Apps Deployed in K8s with Lightbits

Deploy Network Sockets with Efficiency using Cloud Native Data Plane

Autonomous, Continuous Workload Optimizations by Granulate

Partner Demos

Anaconda: Helping to Secure the Journey to Production – Intel® Software Guard Extensions (SGX) plus the world’s most popular Python platform

Helping to Secure the Journey to Production – Intel® Software Guard Extensions (SGX) plus the world’s most popular Python platform SUSE: Showcasing FDO and oneAPI components as part of rock/paper/scissors microservices

INTEL-HOSTED ACTIVITIES:

Intel Capital Event: Secrets to Scaling in a Cloud Native World



When: 4-7 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Oct. 25



Where: Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center | Ontario West Ballroom



Host: Intel Capital, Tetrate, MinIO and Upbound



Registration: Interested parties can register here.

Welcome Reception + Booth Crawl

When: 6-8 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Oct. 26



Where: Virtual and Live | Halls AB



Description: Join onsite for drinks and appetizers, games and conversations with old and new friends in the Solutions Showcase. Those participating online won’t want to miss the expert office hours and interactive sessions presented by sponsors. Explore nearly 250+ exhibit booths to learn more about the latest technologies, browse special offers and job posts, and much more.

Karaoke & Pizza – Hosted by Intel



When: 8-10:30 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Oct. 26



Where: Sid Gold’s Request Room | 1511 Broadway Street



Registration: Interested parties can register here.

RESOURCES:

For more information about Intel’s presence at KubeCon, visit the Intel at KubeCon website on Intel.com or stop by Booth D2 during the show (virtual link).

