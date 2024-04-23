MEDIA ALERT: Flashpoint National Security Solutions to Participate in Special Operations Forces Week Annual Conference

Industry leaders to discuss how open-source intelligence solutions (OSINT), investigations capabilities, and finished intelligence support military efforts worldwide.

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DevOps–Flashpoint, the industry leader in threat data and intelligence, today announced that the company’s National Security Solutions (FNSS) division will exhibit at the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week annual conference, taking place May 6-10 in Tampa, FL. SOF Week is the annual conference for the international SOF community to learn, connect, and honor its members.





Flashpoint’s Executive Director of National Security Solutions, Andrew Borene, a sought-after commentator on the intersection geopolitical and cybersecurity world events, will be on hand along with additional members of the organization to discuss how FNSS helps government teams generate tailored intelligence to inform, operate, defend, and influence against cyber and physical risks. By delivering industry-leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, investigations support, and finished intelligence, FNSS supports requirements across a wide range of national security and public safety missions.

Borene states, “SOF Week is the pinnacle event for the Special Operations community, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it. We are at a pivotal moment in the defense of the free world against a new class of adversary where we, along with our allies, must fortify defenses and adapt to the evolving nature of conflict. We look forward to sharing our perspective on emerging cyber threats and how proactive open-source intelligence can enhance operational effectiveness.”

Flashpoint National Security Solutions

Flashpoint representatives are available for meetings and platform demonstrations. To arrange a meeting with a representative contact fnss-team@flashpoint.io.

WHAT: Special Operations Forces Week WHO: Andrew Borene, Executive Director of National Security Solutions WHERE: Booth 4701 JW Marriott 510 Water Street Tampa, FL WHEN: May 6-10, 2024 REGISTRATION: Visit Link

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the pioneering leader in threat data and intelligence. We empower commercial enterprises and government agencies to decisively confront complex security challenges, reduce risk, and improve operational resilience amid fast-evolving threats. Through the Flashpoint Ignite platform, we deliver unparalleled depth, breadth and speed of data from highly relevant sources, enriched by human insights. Our solutions span cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk, physical security, fraud and brand protection. The result: our customers safeguard critical assets, avoid financial loss, and protect lives. Discover more at flashpoint.io.

Contacts

RedIron Public Relations for Flashpoint



Kari Ritacco, kari@redironpr.com