Media Alert: BrainChip Showcases Edge AI Technologies at 2023 Embedded Vision Summit

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Chief Marketing Officer Nandan Nayampally has been selected to present as part of the Enabling Technologies track at the Embedded Vision Summit in the Santa Clara Convention Center May 23 at 4:50 p.m. PDT.

The Embedded Vision Summit attracts a global audience of technology professionals from companies developing computer vision and edge AI-enabled products including embedded systems, cloud solutions and mobile applications. BrainChip will have a booth at this event demonstrating the latest accomplishments with the Akida™ technology as well as presenting at this event.

Nayampally’s presentation, “Enabling Ultra-Low Power Edge Inference and On-Device Learning with Akida,” will show how BrainChip’s Akida IP solution enables improved edge ML accuracy and on-device learning with extreme energy efficiency. Part of the demonstration features a showcase of Akida’s compelling performance and extreme energy efficiency on complex models; an explanation on how Akida executes spatial-temporal convolutions using innovative handling of 3D and 1D data; and discussion on how Akida supports low-power implementation of Vision Transformers (ViT).

“It is critical to make Edge AI devices more intelligent to realize the promise of a trillion-dollar AIoT market,” said Nayampally. “I look forward to sharing what BrainChip is doing to help support the industry’s growth and market penetration by empowering AI experts and novices with the tools they need to deploy disruptive Edge AI applications that weren’t previously possible.”

Akida processors power next-generation edge AI in a range of industrial, home, automotive, and scientific environments. Akida’s fully digital, customizable, event-based neural processor and IP is ideal for advanced AI/ML devices such as intelligent sensors, medical devices, high-end video-object detection, and ADAS/autonomous systems. Akida’s neuromorphic architecture delivers high performance with extreme energy efficiency that enables partners to deliver AI solutions previously not possible on battery-operated or fan-less embedded, edge devices. Akida also has a unique ability to learn on-device in a secure fashion, without the need for cloud retraining.

To schedule an appointment with BrainChip during the Embedded Vision Summit, email sales@brainchip.com.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

