Media Alert: BrainChip Shareholders Get Answers to Their Questions Straight from the CEO in Latest Quarterly Investor Podcast

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites current and potential investors to a podcast where CEO Sean Hehir answers the most frequently asked questions that shareholders have raised during the past quarter.





In this third episode of BrainChip’s Quarterly Investor Podcast, Director of Global Investor Relations Tony Dawe presents these questions to Hehir across a range of topics from recent product updates, current and upcoming sales opportunities, and various shareholder interests.

Among the topics covered in this podcast are:

Differences between the original Akida™ AKD 1000 product and the second-generation Akida platform in terms of customer and market focus.

Recent company news, including delivering industry’s first commercial Edge box with VVDN and expanded collaborations with space agencies.

Discussion of potential changes in approach to customer engagement and company direction in a rapidly changing industry.

Shareholder expectations as the company continues to move from R&D-centric model to sales of IP across multiple verticals, such as auto, IoT and wearables.

“The investment community continuously seeks information that will help them navigate through their financial decisions and our Quarterly Investor Podcast delivers answers to their most pressing questions,” said Hehir. “I welcome the opportunity to engage with existing and potential stakeholders directly through communications vehicles like this podcast, our website, social media, press announcements, ASX announcements, and our investor relations efforts. With our industry leading technology and the strong interest of customers around the world, I believe BrainChip remains a strong investment for the long run.”

BrainChip’s Quarterly Investor Podcast is in addition to the company’s popular monthly “This is Our Mission” podcast series, which provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes of BrainChip podcasts are available at https://brainchip.com/podcast.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Contacts

Media Contact:

Mark Smith



JPR Communications



818-398-1424

Investor Contact:

Tony Dawe



Director, Global Investor Relations



BrainChip



tdawe@brainchip.com