Media Alert: BrainChip Introduces TENNs-PLEIADES in New White Paper

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, today released a white paper detailing the company’s TENNs-PLEIADES (PoLynomial Expansion In Adaptive Distributed Event-based Systems), a method of parameterization of temporal kernels that reduces memory and computational costs while effectively capturing long-range temporal correlations, enhancing performance across various spatiotemporal tasks.





“Building Temporal Kernels with Orthogonal Polynomials” is the latest addition to BrainChip’s growing resource library that highlights the processes and technologies that make the company a leader in the neuromorphic computing space. The white paper covers topics related to temporal network architectures, event-based benchmark experiments and possibilities that such an approach can achieve.

TENNs-PLEIADES excels in directly performing spatio-temporal classification on data from event-based sensors. These sensors offer ultra-low latency, and until now, processing their signals in a principled manner has been a significant challenge. By utilizing a unique kernel parameterization based on orthogonal polynomials, TENNs-PLEIADES achieves state-of-the-art performance across three distinct spatio-temporal datasets.

TENNs-PLEIADES is the latest technological advancement added to BrainChip’s IP portfolio and an expansion of Temporal Event-Based Neural Nets (TENNs), the company’s approach to streaming and sequential data. It complements the company’s neural processor, Akida IP, an event-based technology that is inherently lower power when compared to conventional neural network accelerators. Lower power affords greater scalability and lower operational costs. BrainChip’s Akida™ supports incremental learning and high-speed inference in a wide variety of use cases. Among the markets that BrainChip’s Essential AI technology will impact are the next generation of smart cars, smart homes of today and tomorrow, and industrial IoT.

To access additional learning resources regarding neuromorphic AI, essential AI, TENNs and other technical achievements, interested parties are invited to visit BrainChip’s white paper library at https://brainchip.com/white-papers-case-studies/.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real-world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

