Media Alert: BrainChip Hosts ‘Sustainable Cities Using Smart Efficient AI’ Workshop at Hackster.io Impact Summit 2023

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Todd Vierra, Vice President Customer Engagement at BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, will lead a workshop entitled “Sustainable Cities Using Smart Efficient AI” at the Hackster.io Impact Summit 2023 November 15.





The 45-minute session looks at various ways new, sustainable cities will be using AI to provide a low -power, cost-effective way to create these communities of tomorrow. Vierra will discuss how BrainChip is working with partners to develop and deploy key use cases that target applications such as preventative maintenance, environmental monitoring and control, and smart city infrastructure. This workshop will provide various design efficiencies and trade-offs for edge-based applications that allow these futuristic cities to fully realize cost-effective methods in which AI can be used for good. Attendees are invited to participate in a live Q&A during the final 10 minutes of the session.

BrainChip’s first-to-market neuromorphic processor IP, Akida™, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. BrainChip’s neural processor Al IP is an event-based technology that is inherently lower power when compared to conventional neural network accelerators. BrainChip IP supports incremental learning and high-speed inference in a wide variety of use cases, such as automotive, home, industrial, and health and wellness.

“With communities like ‘The Line’ currently being developed in Saudi Arabia and autonomous vehicles right around the corner, there’s no time like the present to explore how smart and efficient AI will be delivering the future of sustainable cities,” said Vierra. “I look forward to showcasing during our workshop at the Hackster.io Impact Summit how BrainChip’s Akida technology is poised to positively impact these up-and-coming communities through sustainable and efficient AI.”

The theme of this year’s Hackster.io Impact Summit is “Resilient and Sustainable Cities.” The free, two-day virtual developer summit features live workshops, panel discussions and community spotlight presentations exploring how technologies like machine learning, advanced data analytics and IoT in the field can transform the way in which infrastructure, public services and essential facilities are maintained in urban environments. Interested parties can register at:



https://brainchip.com/hackster-io-impact-summit-2023-nov-14-15-2023/

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

