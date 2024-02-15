Media Alert: BrainChip Demonstrates Human Behavior Detection at IFS Direct Connect 2024

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, will host an exhibit demonstrating human behavior AI at IFS Direct Connect 2024 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, February 21.





This exclusive all-day event brings together Intel process technology leadership, industry’s leading lights in technology, and partners, including BrainChip, to showcase their strategies for success in the high-growth semiconductor market. BrainChip will spotlight Akida’s neuromorphic advantage, emphasizing the scalability of its IP within Intel’s Open System Foundry. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover firsthand how Akida’s power-efficient and innovative technologies are shaping the future of intelligent computing.

Among the highlights of IFS Direct Connect is a demonstration of NVISO Group AI Human Behavioral Software and BrainChip’s Akida™ neuromorphic compute. The resulting system monitors the state of the users through real-time perception and observation of head and body pose, eye tracking and gaze, as well as emotion detection.

“We look forward to showcasing our latest collaborations, IP achievements and AI capabilities to Intel Foundry Services alliance partners, customers, media and analysts joining us at IFS Direct Connect 2024,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “This event is an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate our approach to combining advanced IoT infrastructure with artificial technologies inspired by the brain to create intelligent sensing devices on the Edge that will help accelerate global AI initiatives.”

Those interested in attending the event can register at: https://brainchip.com/ifs-direct-connect-2024-february-21-2024-san-jose/

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Mark Smith



JPR Communications



818-398-1424

Investor Relations:

Tony Dawe



Director, Global Investor Relations



tdawe@brainchip.com