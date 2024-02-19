Media Alert: BrainChip CEO Hosts Virtual Investor Roadshow

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites current and potential investors to participate in a Virtual Investor Roadshow February 26 at 3 p.m. PST. Those wishing to participate in the event are required to pre-register at https://my.eu.lumiconnect.com/279287038





BrainChip CEO Sean Hehir will serve as the host of the 1-hour presentation. Among the topics planned for discussion are:

Update on the execution of the Company’s commercial strategy,

Recap of the recent CES2024 event in Las Vegas where BrainChip demonstrated some of its next-generation neuromorphic technology products,

Video showcase of some of those product demonstrations,

Discussion of upcoming neuromorphic product rollouts,

Q&A session with shareholders.

“BrainChip is constantly looking for creative ways to keep our shareholders informed of our strategy, operations, and recent achievements. While we already provide ASX announcements, quarterly filings, and many forms of PR via social media, we are now adding this Virtual Investor Roadshow to our shareholder communications efforts,” said Hehir. “After attending this virtual event, our shareholders should have a deeper understanding of the market opportunity and why BrainChip is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the market. I look forward to meeting virtually with our shareholders and taking as many questions as possible.”

Those interested in learning more about how BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future for its customers’ products and that planet are invited to the company’s library of investment tools at https://investors.brainchip.com/

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

