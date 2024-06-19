MEDIA ALERT: Becker’s Payer Issues Hosts Webinar on AI’s Impact on Health Carrier Underwriting

WHAT:

Becker’s Payer Issues is hosting a webinar, “Exploring the Impact of AI on Health Carrier Underwriting: Expert Perspectives.” This event will showcase experienced health insurance professionals discussing how AI has impacted their underwriting operations. Topics will include motivations for adopting AI, key learnings from implementations, and how AI has positively changed their underwriting processes. Following opening remarks, the speakers will engage in an interactive discussion, concluding with a live Q&A session. This webinar, sponsored by Gradient AI, a leading provider of AI solutions for the insurance industry, is free to attend and offers a unique opportunity to gain practical knowledge on AI applications in the field.