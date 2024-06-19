MEDIA ALERT: Becker’s Payer Issues Hosts Webinar on AI’s Impact on Health Carrier Underwriting

Gradient AI Sponsors Webinar Featuring Real-World Insights from Industry Experts
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIinInsurance–Gradient AI:
|
WHAT:
|
Becker’s Payer Issues is hosting a webinar, “Exploring the Impact of AI on Health Carrier Underwriting: Expert Perspectives.” This event will showcase experienced health insurance professionals discussing how AI has impacted their underwriting operations. Topics will include motivations for adopting AI, key learnings from implementations, and how AI has positively changed their underwriting processes. Following opening remarks, the speakers will engage in an interactive discussion, concluding with a live Q&A session. This webinar, sponsored by Gradient AI, a leading provider of AI solutions for the insurance industry, is free to attend and offers a unique opportunity to gain practical knowledge on AI applications in the field.
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Thursday, June 20, 2024
|
|
1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT
|
|
Duration: One hour
|
|
|
WHO:
|
The panel will feature:
|
|
|
|
|
WHY ATTEND:
|
Participants will:
|
|
WHERE:
Gradient AI is a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry. Its solutions improve loss ratios and profitability by predicting underwriting and claim risks with greater accuracy, as well as reducing quote turnaround times and claim expenses through intelligent automation. Unlike other solutions that use a limited claims and underwriting dataset, Gradient AI’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leverages a vast industry data lake comprising tens of millions of policies and claims. It also incorporates numerous other features including economic, health, geographic, and demographic information. Customers include some of the most recognized insurance carriers, MGAs, MGUs, TPAs, risk pools, PEOs, and large self-insured employers across all major lines of insurance. By using Gradient AI’s solutions, insurers of all types achieve a better return on risk. To learn more about Gradient AI, please visit: https://www.gradientai.com or follow on LinkedIn or X.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Elyse Familant
Media Relations, Gradient AI
elysef@resultspr.net