Media Alert: Atomera to Present Joint Paper with Soitec and San Jose State University on Advanced RF Technologies at 8th IEEE Electronic Devices Technology and Manufacturing (EDTM) Conference 2024

WHO: Hideki Takeuchi, Vice President of Engineering of Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company WHAT: In-person presentation of Atomera’s, Soitec’s and San Jose State University’s joint paper, entitled “SSROI (super-steep retrograde on insulator) substrates for RF switch and LNA device performance enhancement” WHEN: Tuesday, March 5, 3:00 p.m.-3:15 p.m. IST (1:30 a.m.-1:45 a.m. PST) WHERE: Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, Room 5H Hebbal Outer Ring Road, Nagawara, Bangalore 560 045, India

Atomera Incorporated will present a joint paper, coauthored by Soitec and San Jose State University (Prof. Hiu-Yung Wong), to propose a novel RF-SOI (silicon on insulator) substrate for RF switch and LNA device performance enhancement. Rapid out-diffusion of boron from the SOI layer into BOX (buried oxide) layer has been observed for regular RF-SOI substrates. It will be shown that the OI (oxygen insertion)-Si layer and the subsequent undoped Si layer epitaxially grown on a thin SOI starting substrate effectively retain boron in the SOI layer to enable formation of a SSR (super-steep retrograde) channel profile in a regular CMOS flow. The new SSROI substrate reduces body resistance for power handling improvement of RF switch devices, in addition to reducing the surface channel doping and thus impurity scattering for cutoff frequency improvement of LNA (low noise amplifier) devices. The benefits of SSROI substrate will be demonstrated via >20% improvement in Rdson at the same DC-breakdown from experimental data as well as extension of SOI thickness and gate length scaling from 3D-TCAD simulation data for RF switch devices and via >50% gm (trans-conductance) improvement from TCAD simulation data for LNA devices.

Atomera’s RF-optimized Mears Silicon Technology (MST) is epitaxially deposited onto ultra-thin RF-SOI wafers, providing improvements in critical RF switch characteristics for 5G Advanced and 6G applications.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated, one of America’s top 100 Best Small Companies in 2022 ranked by Forbes, is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

