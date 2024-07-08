Home Business Wire Media Alert: Atomera to Deliver TechTALK on SSROI Substrates for Enhanced RF...
Business Wire

Media Alert: Atomera to Deliver TechTALK on SSROI Substrates for Enhanced RF Performance at SEMICON West 2024

di Business Wire

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM):


WHO:

Hideki Takeuchi, Vice President of Engineering of Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company
 

WHAT:

In-person presentation entitled “SSROI Substrates for RF Switch and LNA Device Performance Enhancement”
 

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 9 from 2:40 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. PDT

 

WHERE:

Moscone Center, TechTALKS Stage, Moscone South, Exhibition Level, Room 7, San Francisco, California

Atomera Incorporated will present a focused TechTALK on their innovative Super-Steep Retrograde on Insulator (SSROI) substrates, specifically designed to enhance the performance of RF switches and Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) devices. Atomera’s SSROI technology, epitaxially deposited onto ultra-thin RF-SOI wafers, promises significant improvements in critical RF switch characteristics essential for 5G Advanced and 6G applications. The new SSROI substrate reduces body resistance for power handling improvement of RF switch devices, in addition to reducing the surface channel doping and thus impurity scattering for cutoff frequency improvement of LNA devices.

The presentation is part of a broader session titled “Material Innovations for Advancing Design Optimization,” which focuses on the latest advancements in substrate technology for improved performance, power efficiency, area reduction, and cost-effectiveness in semiconductor devices.

Follow Atomera:

Company website: https://atomera.com/

Atomera whitepaper: https://atomera.com/news-and-blogs/

Atomera blog: https://atomera.com/news-and-blogs/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/atomera/

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated, one of America’s top 100 Best Small Companies in 2022 ranked by Forbes, is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Contacts

Justin Gillespie

The Hoffman Agency

t: (925) 719-1097

jgillespie@hoffman.com

