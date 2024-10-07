Media Alert: Atomera to Deliver Presentation on Applications of Oxygen Inserted Epitaxy at PRiME 2024

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM):





WHO: Robert J. Mears, Chief Technology Officer, Founder of Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company WHAT: In-person presentation entitled “Applications of Oxygen Inserted Epitaxy” WHEN: Friday, October 11, 2024, from 10:40 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. (HST) WHERE: Room 320 (Level 3, Hawaii Convention Center), Honolulu, HI

Robert J. Mears, CTO and Founder of Atomera will present a paper on the advanced applications of Oxygen Inserted (OI) Epitaxy (one class of Atomera’s MST® film) in the semiconductor industry. Dimensional scaling of transistors over the last two decades has delivered increased performance and reduced cost as captured by the famous Moore’s Law. However, the new paradigm for transistors is to increasingly incorporate new materials to continue to drive transistor performance. One such materials engineering path is to incorporate Group IV based epitaxial materials into transistors. Materials such as SiGe, SiB, SiP, SiGeC, and pure Ge are increasingly being used to enhance transistor performance across multiple applications include high performance compute (logic), memory, RF, photonics and power electronics.

To this end, OI (MST®) silicon epitaxy was developed to add another tool into the toolbox of materials engineering of transistors. This session will explore significant innovations in semiconductor materials, emphasizing how OI silicon has evolved to support cutting-edge nanosheet and power devices. The invited talk will discuss how OI epitaxy enables interface engineering to enable increased mobility in Gate All Around transistors, and dopant profile engineering for power electronics, RFSOI and traditional logic transistors. Attendees will gain insights into OI silicon devices, their fundamental characterization, and the electrical and physical benefits they offer across various semiconductor applications.

Follow Atomera:

Company website: https://atomera.com/

Atomera whitepaper: https://atomera.com/news-and-blogs/

Atomera blog: https://atomera.com/news-and-blogs/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/atomera/

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated, one of America’s top 100 Best Small Companies in 2022 ranked by Forbes, is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts:

Justin Gillespie



The Hoffman Agency



t: (925)719-1097



jgillespie@hoffman.com