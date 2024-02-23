Home Business Wire Media Advisory: SAM to Host Technology Symposium on Managed Geospatial ServicesTM
ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Geospatial–On March 28, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM EST, SAM, the nation’s leading provider of professional Geospatial and Inspection services across the utility, transportation, and broader infrastructure markets, is excited to host a technological exhibition.




This event will feature an Expo Hall of the latest Geospatial technology, direct access to scientists, the opportunity to earn 2 PDH/CEU credits, and an in-depth discussion on Managed Geospatial Services™.

Presenters include licensed professionals who have developed the methodologies used to transform petabytes of complex spatial data into intelligent insights in a holistic Managed Geospatial Services™ framework. Managed Geospatial Services™ is the digital ecosystem that simplifies the complicated so our clients can achieve the impactful outcomes that drive their business forward.

The event will be free and open to members of the press.

SAM Technology Symposium

March 28, 2024

11:00 AM to 7:00 PM EST

Canvas Event Venue, 1401 Florida Mall Ave. Orlando, FL 32809

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Further inquiries can be directed to Account Manager, Casey Bice, who can be reached at Casey.Bice@sam.biz or 512-895-5124.

Contacts

Casey Bice

Casey.Bice@sam.biz
512-895-5124

