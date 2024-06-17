Home Business Wire MEDIA ADVISORY – INVITATION TO COVER: KBLA Talk 1580 to Host Climate...
MEDIA ADVISORY – INVITATION TO COVER: KBLA Talk 1580 to Host Climate Justice Symposium

di Business Wire

June 18th symposium features L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, Dr. Robert Bullard, the father of environmental justice, and other thought-leaders.

Symposium broadcast live on C-SPAN

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KBLA Talk 1580:


WHAT:

The California Science Center will serve as the perfect venue for KBLA Talk 1580’s historic Climate Justice Symposium. Moderated by award-winning talk show host Tavis Smiley, the gathering will convene leaders of the nation’s climate and environmental justice community. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will offer remarks about the importance of climate justice. Renowned scholar Dr. Cornel West will deliver remarks on the intersection of Climate Justice and Juneteenth. The symposium will be broadcast live on C-SPAN, June 18, 7pm ET/6pm CT/4pm PT.

PROGRAM:

  

Opening Remarks

Tavis Smiley, owner of SmileyAudioMedia, Inc., talk show host, recipient of the coveted “Freedom of Speech” Award from TALKERS 2023

Welcome

Jeff Rudolph, President and CEO, California Science Center

Remarks

Hon. Karen Bass, Mayor, City of Los Angeles

Black Perspectives & Attitudes on Climate Justice

Shakari Byerly, Ph.D., Managing Partner, EVITARUS, Inc.

Special Award Presentation

Dr. Robert Bullard, Executive Director, Bullard Center for Environmental Justice

Panel Discussion

Panelists:

Robert Bullard, Executive Director, Bullard Center for Environmental Justice

Ben Jealous, Executive Director, Sierra Club

Majora Carter, Founder, Majora Carter Group

Van Jones, TV Host, Author, Changemaker

Mustafa Santiago Ali, Executive Vice President, National Wildlife Federation

Glory Dolphin Hammes, CEO, IQAir North America

Stephanie Wiggins, CEO, LA Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Peggy Shepard, Co-Chair, White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, Co-Founder and Executive Director, WE ACT for Environmental Justice

Denise Fairchild, President Emeritus, Emerald Cities Collaborative

Leah Thomas, Founder, Intersectional Environmentalist

Reverend Lennox Yearwood Jr., President & CEO, Hip Hop Caucus and Host of “The Coolest Show”

Jacqueline Patterson, Founder & Executive Director, The Chisholm Legacy Project

Remarks, The Intersection of Climate Justice & Juneteenth

Dr. Cornel West, Dietrich Bonhoeffer Professor of Philosophy and Christian Practice, Union Theological Seminary

Closing Remarks

Tavis Smiley
WHEN:

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

4-7pm PT

 
WHERE:

California Science Center

Donald P. Loker Conference Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles, California 90037

ABOUT KBLA TALK 1580’S CLIMATE JUSTICE CAMPAIGN:

On January 12, 2024, SmileyAudioMedia, Inc. announced that its flagship Los Angeles-based radio station, KBLA Talk 1580 AM, was launching a historic $2 million, 12-month Climate Justice Campaign with four clear objectives: center the voices of communities of color in the climate conversation, connect at-risk fellow citizens with advocacy organizations, increase climate health literacy, and highlight frontline climate justice crusaders of color. The initiative will achieve these objectives with a robust schedule of climate-themed broadcasts, special events and more during the next 12 months.

KBLA’s Climate Justice Campaign is powered by generous sponsorships from LADWP, Metro, CalEndow, California Community Foundation, The California Wellness Foundation, MWD, CalTrans, the Sierra Club, the South Coast Air Quality Management District and other partners who will join the campaign in Q3 and Q4.

ABOUT KBLA TALK 1580

KBLA Talk 1580 AM is a heritage station and the original home of the iconic hip hop station KDAY. At 50,000 watts, day and night, KBLA serves a coverage area of nearly 12 million listeners. KBLA Talk 1580 boasts an all-star lineup of hosts who speak candidly and passionately to the challenges people of color face daily trying to navigate life and realize their hopes and dreams. KBLA Talk 1580 serves an audience long ignored by talk radio in Los Angeles and now other American cities – people of color and progressives. For more information, visit KBLA1580.com.

Contacts

Karen Lewis
(323) 424-9400
karen@goingpublicpr.com

Matt Klink
(310) 283-6267
matt@klinkcampaigns.com

