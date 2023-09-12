Media Advisory: Impact Studio 2023 Gathers Industry Leaders to Discuss Future of Corporate Social Responsibility

Free online event features executives from Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Engage for Good, Electronic Arts, and T. Rowe Price

MISSOULA, Mont. & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Impact Studio 2023, a free online event presented by Submittable, announced the agenda and full speaker lineup for the event taking place on September 27, 2023.





Impact Studio gathers executives from Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Engage for Good, Electronic Arts, and T. Rowe Price to present personal perspectives and fresh, actionable ideas on how teams can adapt social impact for the future, including:

Where the lines between public and private good blur

Why the climate crisis demands radical innovation

How to apply a trust-based approach to corporate social good

After a surge of urgency around their work, corporate social responsibility professionals are in a unique position to redefine what it means to work with a purpose. Now is the time to tie that work to the future we want to create, leading to the theme for this year’s event: “Channel the Momentum.”

The goals may be lofty, but the vision is grounded in the everyday hustle and grit of real people. In addition to host Sam Caplan, vice president of social impact at Submittable, and former CIO for the Walton Family Foundation, Impact Studio will feature discussions with:

John Brothers , President, T. Rowe Price Foundation

, Fred Tan , Head of Global Social Impact, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, Devi Thomas , Global Leader, Nonprofit Community Capacity, Microsoft Philanthropies

, David Hessekiel , President and Founder, Engage for Good

, Jaime Vargas, Head of Global Social Impact, Electronic Arts

Impact Studio 2023 includes a live group discussion broadcast on September 27, 2023, as well as three days of additional on-demand video content preceding the event. Interested attendees can register for free.

About Submittable

Submittable is a growing social impact platform used by thousands of companies, governments, and philanthropic organizations to manage their social good programs and maximize their impact. Submittable has helped big and small organizations worldwide run 134,000 programs and collect nearly 22 million applications to date, and is backed by Accel-KKR, Next Coast Ventures, True Ventures, Next Frontier Capital, StepStone Group, and a few other amazing investors. To learn more about how Submittable is simplifying and accelerating the process of social impact, visit submittable.com.

