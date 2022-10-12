MEDIA ADVISORY: GlobalLogic CEO Nitesh Banga to Present at Upcoming Hitachi Social Innovation Forum

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalLogic–GlobalLogic, Inc.:

WHAT: Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2022 Japan is an annual forum intended to create opportunities for collaboration with customers and partners, with the aim of realizing a sustainable society through Hitachi’s global Social Innovation Business. Newly appointed GlobalLogic CEO Nitesh Banga will deliver a presentation entitled: Driving Business Transformation Leveraging Design-led Digital Engineering. WHERE: Virtual WHEN: Forum runs October 25-27, 2022. GlobalLogic presentation scheduled for Thursday, October 27 at 15:10 – 15:50 JST. WHY: GlobalLogic, a Hitachi group company, drives digital transformation for a better society. Empowered by GlobalLogic’s expertise and global collaborative creation with clients, Hitachi now offers speedy and flexible digital engineering services as well as an experience design practice to its partners in Japan. This session is designed to introduce Hitachi’s partner and customer communities to GlobalLogic Japan, Ltd. to help them understand how advanced digital systems can empower their businesses. NOTE: Please check event details and register here: English / Japanese

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise – we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

