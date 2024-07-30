MedEvolve Experiences Rapid Growth with RCM Services Clients

Five new RCM companies select MedEvolve’s data-driven workflow automation and intelligent analytics solutions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedEvolve, Inc., a leading provider of workflow automation, intelligent analytics and accountability systems that help healthcare organizations increase capacity for staff, today announced the addition of five new revenue cycle management (RCM) services companies to its growing client base. RCM360, Pettigrew Healthcare Profitability Solutions, Future Care Consultants, Health Care Practice Management (HCPM) and Quantix Corp. have selected MedEvolve’s workflow automation and intelligent analytics, which provide real-time insights into each group’s people and processes—ultimately improving labor capacity and reducing administrative costs associated with the reimbursement of medical claims.





Growing interest from RCM services companies in MedEvolve solutions comes at a time when the ability to scale operations to support their client needs is necessary for future sustainability and positioning. Amid higher costs, declining reimbursements and increased industry consolidation, RCM services companies face significant pressure to speed collections for clients and optimize the effectiveness of staff to remain competitive.

RCM360 entered a partnership with MedEvolve in response to rapid growth and an effort to reduce dependence on offshore resources. The company added on MedEvolve’s Effective Intelligence solutions to gain visibility into day-to-day effectiveness of staff members, identify performance improvement opportunities and improve overall RCM metrics.

“We are looking forward to working with MedEvolve to help our staff prioritize billing functions around the actions that will produce the most ROI, while providing managers with the insights needed to understand where shortfalls are originating,” said Carey Brooks, RCM Manager at RCM360. “We are confident the partnership will prove to be very advantageous, allowing us to streamline processes where people need to get involved, and position for future growth within the framework of our existing staff resources.”

Adds Emily Osetek, president and CEO of Pettigrew, “We partnered with MedEvolve to help us deploy lean workforce principles, automation and advanced technology to create room for staff to work smarter across our 50-plus clients. By gaining insight into every action and unit of work, we will be able to increase the effectiveness of our remote billing team. We are confident MedEvolve’s workforce automation solutions will lay a foundation for growth without the need to increase staffing— which will ultimately reduce collection costs and improve satisfaction of both our clients and employees.”

Future Care Consultants, a leading healthcare management company servicing hundreds of clients nationwide also signed on with MedEvolve. According to Abe Kravitz, Executive Vice President of RCM at FCC, “In today’s challenging billing and staffing climate, technology-backed revenue cycle processes that streamline workflows are critical to growth and sustainability. After years of managing staff worklists in spreadsheets, we are excited to leverage MedEvolve workflow software to automatically prioritize workloads based on the criteria we set. We now have visibility into staff productivity and the results of the work they’re doing every day.” Looking ahead, FCC is already collaborating with MedEvolve to explore generative AI solutions to better inform the workflows and develop RPA solutions to automate repetitive manual tasks.

Delaware-based Health Care Practice Management, Inc, established its partnership with MedEvolve in early 2024 to gain insights that will help leadership better determine the true staffing needs of their growing client base of 50-plus provider organizations. “Without insights into staff work and performance, it has been difficult to pinpoint the ‘real’ number of team members needed to get the job done when resources are used effectively,” said Cindy Groux, CEO of HCPM. “With the addition of MedEvolve, instead of throwing bodies at problems, we will be much more strategic with hiring and be able to identify and incentivize top performers.”

Dr. Bryan Mohr, CEO with Quantix noted that the organization made the choice for MedEvolve solutions to achieve a holistic view of the billing processes across all their client organizations. “The visibility that MedEvolve gives us has been a game changer in terms of understanding our opportunities to reduce manual work effort and improve processes,” Bryan said. “We know how to be more effective now, which naturally puts us in a better position to improve revenue for our clients.”

“The ability to monitor and measure staff effectiveness and every unit of work is a competitive game changer in the current financial climate where reducing cost to collect and having total transparency into every dollar in the revenue cycle are keys to maintaining profitability,” said Matt Seefeld, EVP and CCO of MedEvolve. “With new generative AI and machine learning technology on the horizon for MedEvolve, we will have the ability to empower these groups to increase staff capacity even further in the very near future. We are honored to have gained the trust of each of these innovative organizations and look forward to helping them regain lost margin.”

About MedEvolve

MedEvolve empowers healthcare organizations with award-winning Effective Intelligence (Ei) solutions. MedEvolve’s Ei solutions include workforce automation and intelligent analytics designed to optimize the entire revenue cycle process from financial clearance to medical billing. These solutions reduce manual work effort and ensure maximum efficiency with complete oversight and reporting on every step. MedEvolve integrates with any PM/EHR system providing unmatched transparency, automation and accountability in the revenue cycle. Additionally, effective intelligence solutions enable a remote workforce with task management, performance tracking and virtual communication tools. Increase margin, improve net collection rate and reduce overhead costs with effective intelligence from MedEvolve. For more information, visit www.medevolve.com.

