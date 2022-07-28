Home Business Wire MedAvail to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 11, 2022
Business Wire

MedAvail to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 11, 2022

di Business Wire

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after market close. MedAvail management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of MedAvail’s website at: https://investors.medavail.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

About SpotRx

SpotRx places control of the pharmacy experience back in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

ir@medavail.com

Articoli correlati

Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every...
Continua a leggere

REPAY to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Roku Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today released second quarter 2022 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call

Business Wire