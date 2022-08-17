MedAvail to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, today announced that the company will present at the upcoming Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, taking place virtually. Members of management are scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation directly by following this link. An archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at https://investors.medavail.com.

Those parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

