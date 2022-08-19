MedAllies Selects Lyniate for Enhanced Identity Data Management Capabilities

Top connectivity services company will leverage Lyniate EMPI solution to strengthen the accuracy of the data it exchanges to better serve its clients and partners

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability, today announced MedAllies, a leading multimodality connectivity services company, has chosen Lyniate Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) by NextGate to better serve its healthcare clients and partners. This integration will bolster MedAllies’ identity data management capabilities to increase the accuracy of the data it exchanges for the benefit of all.

As the healthcare industry continues to shift toward a more consumer-centric approach to interoperability, MedAllies maintains its commitment to providing connectivity services to thousands of healthcare providers and organizations across the country. The company turned to Lyniate for its proven identity management solutions and unparalleled approach to facilitating real-time data exchange.

“MedAllies realized the pressing need to invest in EMPI technology, and we are excited to partner and provide solutions that will strengthen the company’s data exchange services,” said Scott Galbari, president and COO of Lyniate. “MedAllies understands the need to ensure the data it helps customers exchange is accurate so as not to negatively impact care, and recognizes that more accurate data can better support MedAllies’ own strategic initiatives. We applaud MedAllies for prioritizing this investment and having the vision to bring this crucial capability to its customers.”

Lyniate EMPI has the flexibility to support on-premises and cloud deployments with the ability to adapt and scale over time. It offers options for resolution of data issues using referential data as well as manual data remediation. Beyond its proven technology, Lyniate offers a world-class, hands-on approach to customer support and training to ensure its clients maximize their investment in patient data accuracy.

“Our clients and partners have spoken clearly: They need identity data solutions to be confident in the accuracy of the data that powers their businesses,” said Tom Visotsky, chief commercial officer at MedAllies. “After a great deal of due diligence, we came to the conclusion that Lyniate offers the most mature and robust EMPI solution on the market. We are excited to bring this powerful capability to meet our clients’ needs, fortify our care quality offering, and help our partners to thrive in a data-driven and consumer-focused healthcare environment.”

To learn more, please visit Lyniate in booth #22 at the Civitas Conference August 21-24 in San Antonio, Texas.

About Lyniate:



Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering a flexible interoperability suite that reliably connects people and the quality data they need. As a trusted partner, Lyniate powers the applications and workflows that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes today while helping healthcare teams to understand, prepare for, and influence changes on the horizon. Lyniate is committed to empowering people with Best-in-KLAS® ranking interoperability solutions for healthcare, from specialty clinics to large care networks, from health insurance providers to health technology, and everything in between. Visit https://lyniate.com to connect.

About MedAllies:



MedAllies securely delivers vital health information to impact care by operating multiple national networks supporting interoperability for all healthcare constituents. We are focused on network and service excellence for individuals, connections, and participants accessing our Connectivity Services. We serve more than 700 hospitals, 5,000 organizations, 100,000 providers, and dozens of partners bringing together millions for a more fluid healthcare experience. To learn more, visit http://www.MedAllies.com.

Contacts

Media:



Jennifer Brooks



Aria Marketing for Lyniate



(479) 426-6855



jbrooks@ariamarketing.com