Medallia Named a Strong Performer in Real-Time Interaction Management by Independent Research Firm

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM), Q1 2024.





In its report, The Real-Time Interaction Management Landscape, Q4 2023, Forrester defines RTIM as enterprise technology that delivers contextually relevant experiences, value, and utility at the appropriate moment in the customer lifecycle via preferred customer touchpoints. This Wave report evaluated 13 vendors based on 30 criteria within the categories of Current Offering and Strategy across the vendors’ ability to help customers do so.

“We believe being named a strong performer in the Forrester RTIM Wave highlights Medallia’s strength in enabling enterprise-wide action to deliver personalized experience and drive business results,” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO at Medallia. “Medallia differentiates itself in the Real-Time Interaction Management landscape through its unique approach to uncovering authentic customer journeys along with the ability to access large sets of data and leverage AI at scale. With our pioneering of Generative AI in the experience space, we are shifting everything to be based upon real-time insights and actions.”

Forrester states in the report that “Medallia excels at customer journey analytics and customer strategy optimization, based on business logic that extends across functions.”

“We are proud to receive the third-highest score in Current Offering and be the only experience management vendor included in the report. This further validates for us the strong journey orchestration capabilities we provide to our customers,” said Simonetta Turek, Chief Product Officer at Medallia. “Medallia is well positioned to help brands personalize every experience through our leading AI orchestration capabilities within our enterprise experience management platform.”

In the report, Medallia’s reference customers, who are all Salesforce users, noted the ease of implementing its microservices methodology within their existing infrastructures. Forrester notes that “Medallia is a strong choice for firms that prioritize customer journey optimization as the core driver for RTIM.”

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the leading enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the mission-critical system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

