Medallia Named a Leader in Text Mining and Analytics by Independent Research Firm

Analyst report recognizes Medallia for a strategy that “stands out on its vision and innovation.”

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Text Mining and Analytics Platforms, Q2 2024. This report evaluated 11 service providers based on 26 criteria.





Medallia received the top scores possible in the Strategy category for the Vision, Innovation, and Adoption criteria. Medallia also earned the top Current Offering score of all vendors evaluated and received the highest scores possible in 15 criteria, including natural language understanding, AI: machine learning based, accuracy verification, conversation intelligence, and security and regulatory compliance.

The report noted, “Customers looking for a fast time to value with OOTB (out of the box) omnichannel data models and language models tuned for multiple industries and business domains should put Medallia at the top of their shortlist.”

“Understanding unstructured data is at the core of experience management and we are thrilled to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in this text mining and analytics evaluation,” said Simonetta Turek, Chief Product Officer at Medallia. “Enterprise organizations have been leveraging our AI-powered Text Analytics since 2008 to increase productivity, reduce operational costs, and to deliver more meaningful experiences to customers and employees that increase loyalty. We continue to set the pace for the market and earlier this year added four new generative AI capabilities to our text and speech analytics that will help enterprise organizations deliver more personalized experiences.”

Medallia’s leading text mining analytics include:

Comprehensive AI-powered omnichannel analytics that surface actionable insights from any signal for a simplified view across all data sources and languages, together in a unified platform.

that surface actionable insights from any signal for a simplified view across all data sources and languages, together in a unified platform. Native speech-to-text capabilities and conversation intelligence ensure that organizations get a comprehensive understanding of experiences with insights surfaced no matter how the conversation took place (audio, chat, text, etc.).

ensure that organizations get a comprehensive understanding of experiences with insights surfaced no matter how the conversation took place (audio, chat, text, etc.). Natural language understanding and processing that natively organizes, analyzes, and surfaces complex concepts from unstructured text and speech data, including emotion, effort, sentiment, empathy, emerging themes, and topics in dozens of languages and dialects.

that natively organizes, analyzes, and surfaces complex concepts from unstructured text and speech data, including emotion, effort, sentiment, empathy, emerging themes, and topics in dozens of languages and dialects. A dedication to responsible AI with security, privacy, and human empowerment as a core development principle, including leading accuracy verification with humans involved at every step of the AI validation and development process.

with security, privacy, and human empowerment as a core development principle, including leading accuracy verification with humans involved at every step of the AI validation and development process. Native video, speech, and digital analytics fully embedded into Medallia’s platform, providing end-to-end experience analytics.

To download The Forrester Wave™: Text Mining and Analytics Platforms, Q2 2024, click here.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the leading enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the mission-critical system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

