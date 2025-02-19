Medallia Announces Fabrice Martin as New Chief Product Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced Fabrice Martin as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Martin brings over 30 years of leadership experience in product management and development at cloud-based enterprise software companies, including extensive industry experience as Chief Product Officer, Customer Experience at Qualtrics and CPO at Clarabridge.

Martin most recently served as Chief Product Officer for Eptura, a global worktech platform serving Fortune 500 companies. He brings a proven track record in SaaS, data visualization and discovery, business intelligence, analytics, contact center operations, and customer experience (CX).

“Fabrice is a seasoned veteran in the experience management industry and was an integral member of our team at Qualtrics and Clarabridge,” said Mark Bishof, CEO at Medallia. “He’s a known innovator in the AI and conversational intelligence space and a passionate, creative thinker who will help bring our vision for the future of customer experience to life and lead the roadmap for our industry-leading platform.”

Since launching AI-powered Text Analytics in 2008, Medallia has continuously developed enterprise-grade, secure AI capabilities, including speech analytics, speech-to-text, AI-powered automations, experience orchestration, and more. Like those capabilities, Medallia’s new generative solutions are built with enterprise-grade control to protect data at every layer and serve the complex business needs of global brands.

“Medallia’s long history as a leader in CX and the chance to join this leadership team at such a crucial time in the experience space made this an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” said Fabrice Martin, Chief Product Officer at Medallia. “With Medallia’s omnichannel signal capture, conversational intelligence, and new generative AI features, we are well positioned to accelerate the innovation and value we drive for our clients. I can’t wait to get started and to share our roadmap for innovation at Experience ‘25 in a few short weeks.”

“I’ve known Fabrice for several years since his work at Clarabridge and have always been impressed with how he can bring a vision to life,” said Lou Reinemann, Research Director, Worldwide Voice of the Customer for IDC. “He has a wonderful handle on customer experience and conversational intelligence. He is a great addition to the Medallia leadership team, and I can’t wait to see what they bring forward to the industry.”

Martin, Bishof, and Chief Strategy Officer Sid Banerjee will take the stage at Medallia Experience to share their vision for the future of CX and Medallia’s innovation agenda.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the leading enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the mission-critical system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information, visit www.medallia.com.

