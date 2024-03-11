Medallia Announces Ben Brewer as New Chief Revenue Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the addition of Ben Brewer as Chief Revenue Officer. Brewer brings extensive experience leading large sales organizations at companies like Cornerstone OnDemand, SAP Concur, and Nintex.





“We are excited to have a proven leader with Ben’s level of experience joining us and helping lead our next phase of growth at Medallia,” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO at Medallia. “His passion for helping organizations deliver personalized experiences and his ability to foster growth within his teams make him an exceptional fit for our organization and culture.”

Recently, Brewer excelled as the Chief Sales Officer at Cornerstone OnDemand, driving growth initiatives by empowering clients from various regions and industries to leverage Cornerstone’s cloud-based solutions for upskilling employees and enhancing engagement with customers and partners.

“Medallia is the leader in the customer experience space with a reputation for being on the cutting edge of world-class innovation and I can’t think of a more exciting time to join this organization,” said Ben Brewer, CRO at Medallia. “The new AI innovations that Medallia recently rolled out are going to rapidly increase the level of value that our customers can deliver. I am looking forward to leading a diverse and high-performing sales team that delivers value to clients across various industries and geographies.”

Last month at Medallia Experience, Medallia announced four ground-breaking AI innovations that will fundamentally change how organizations can personalize customer and employee experiences. Ask Athena, Intelligent Summaries, Smart Response, and Themes will further enable leading brands to democratize insights, activate employees, and individualize experiences using cost-effective, responsible, and scalable AI and intelligent automation. All four solutions will become available to Medallia customers as part of Medallia Experience Cloud.

