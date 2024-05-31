MeatEater Announces Official MeatEater Partnership Program

MeatEater’s new 360 degree partnership program launches with multi-year deals with industry leading brands SIG SAUER, Moultrie Mobile, and onX

BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MeatEater, Inc. (“MeatEater”), one of America’s top brands in outdoor media and consumer products, today announced the Official MeatEater Partnership Program, designed to elevate the relationship between MeatEater and a select group of partners who are aligned with MeatEater’s mission to bring Americans closer to nature. The program launched today with SIG SAUER, Moultrie Mobile, and onX as initial partners, each of whom will be featured across MeatEater’s video, website, marketing, and events.

SIG SAUER has inked a new, multi-year agreement as the official rifle, optic, and rifle ammo partner of MeatEater. As part of MeatEeater and SIG SAUER’s exclusive content partnership, the two brands will collaborate on dedicated video projects that explore various aspects around the science of firearms, optics, and ammunition. SIG SAUER will also be the official sponsor of MeatEater’s annual Whitetail Week and the presenting sponsor of MeatEater’s “Wired to Hunt” newsletter. SIG SAUER will also launch a collaborative MeatEater-edition ammunition this summer which consumers can find at sigsauer.com.

“SIG SAUER is excited to join forces with MeatEater and provide an opportunity for the dedicated supporters of MeatEater to experience all SIG SAUER hunting has to offer in firearms, electro-optics, and ammunition,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc.

Moultrie Mobile will be the official trail camera of MeatEater and will soon offer a new line of collaborative Moultrie Mobile Elite Trail Cameras available at themeateater.com, MeatEater’s flagship retail store in Bozeman, MT, and other hunting retail stores. As a part of their participation in the Official MeatEater Partnership program, Moultrie Mobile will also serve as presenting sponsor of future MeatEater content including a new Whitetail 101 series featuring Mark Kenyon and Tony Peterson of MeatEater’s “Wired to Hunt” whitetail content vertical.

“MeatEater is the pinnacle of outdoor media because they connect with their audience in a real and genuine way,” says Daniel Wilson, Moultrie Mobile’s General Manager. “They could have partnered with anyone, but they chose Moultrie Mobile because we are the leader in cellular trail camera innovation. Moultrie Mobile is excited to partner and grow with the MeatEater team.”

onX has signed on as the official and exclusive map sponsor of MeatEater, furthering the relationship onX and MeatEater have had since 2018. As part of this new partnership, onX has been named the official partner for MeatEater’s Land Access Initiative, a dedicated effort to identify and preserve public land supported by MeatEater fundraising activities including the perennial favorite, “MeatEater’s Auction House of Oddities.” onX has also assumed presenting sponsorship of MeatEater’s weekly newsletter and will continue to be the official sponsor of future iterations of the MeatEater Live Tour. Additionally, MeatEater and onX have plans to launch exclusive commerce collaborations specifically for onX Elite members later this year.

“onX is excited to continue our long standing partnership with MeatEater,” said Cliff Cancelosi, onX Hunt General Manager. “I’ve been inspired by the company’s trajectory, growing from a hook and bullet media house into a nation-wide force that is changing the way Americans think about the industry and conservation. onX is especially looking forward to combining our efforts in expanding public access across the country, something that has always been core to both of our companies.”

“We’re thrilled to kick off our new Official Partner program with three incredible brands that we have known and trusted for years,” said Andrew Barge, MeatEater’s Chief Content Officer. “Each partner will be treated as a true extension of our company across our content, events, and more. We look forward to deepening these relationships and building on them for years to come.”

To learn more about the Official MeatEater Partnership Program, visit www.themeateater.com/official-partners.

About MeatEater, Inc.:

MeatEater, Inc. is an outdoor lifestyle media and consumer products company founded by renowned writer and TV/podcast personality Steven Rinella. Host of the long-running TV series MeatEater and The MeatEater Podcast (among the top ten sports podcasts), Rinella has gained wide popularity with hunters, anglers, and others through his passion for outdoor adventure and wild foods, as well as his strong commitment to conservation. With the belief that a deeper understanding of the natural world enriches all of our lives, MeatEater brings together leading influencers in the categories of hunting, fishing, wild foods, and conservation to provide a community of fans with premium content, apparel, equipment, and experiences. MeatEater, Inc. is the parent company of First Lite (technical hunting apparel), FHF Gear (outdoor accessories), Phelps Game Calls, and Dave Smith Decoys. MeatEater’s video content distributed via Netflix, Outdoor Sportsman Group cable networks, YouTube, its website www.themeateater.com, its own free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel, and numerous ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) platforms including Roku, PlutoTV, Tubi, and Amazon FreeVee. The company is based in Bozeman, MT; First Lite is based in Hailey, ID.

