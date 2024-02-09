MDWerks Appoints Former Procter & Gamble Executive, George Glackin, as Senior Director of Intellectual Property and Patent Strategy

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the “Company”) (OTC: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today announced the appointment of George Glackin as the Company’s Senior Director of Intellectual Property and Patent Strategy.





Mr. Glackin brings to MDWerks more than four decades of experience building winning products and services, de-risking business models, and protecting business investments through strong patent portfolios, brand building and strategic partnerships. Over the past ten years, Mr. Glackin has held the role of Co-Founder and Chair of the Board at the Hatch Innovation Hub, Associate Director at Change Logic innovation consulting, and Founder and Lead Guide at Business Innovation Guides, LLC. As a leader at each of these organizations, he has mentored and advised a wide range of CEOs and senior executives, and helped businesses of all sizes innovate, scale, grow, manage risks, and succeed.

Prior to his recent consulting work, Mr. Glackin had a 35-year career at Procter & Gamble, where he held roles of increasing responsibility, including leadership positions in Lean Innovation & Simplification, New Business Ventures, Pet Care & New Business Development, Baby Care, Product Development, and Products Research & Design. While at Procter & Gamble, he led innovation efforts on major brands such as Pampers, Tide, and Pantene; acted as an internal consultant; and created new businesses for the company. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Mr. Laker commented, “Protecting our IP and positioning the Company to continually derive value from these critical assets is of paramount importance to our future growth. George brings to MDWerks a stellar track-record of driving innovation, brand development, patent strategy, operational excellence, and growth—highlighted by a distinguished career at Procter & Gamble followed by several years of impactful business consulting work. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to his insights and input as we grow the business.”

Mr. Glackin added, “I am delighted to join the MDWerks team at this exciting time. I was drawn to the organization’s unique energy wave technology platform, strong competitive positioning, award-winning spirits brands, emphasis on environmental sustainability, and multi-pronged growth strategy. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on the strong foundation currently in place to create long-term value for stakeholders.”

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks”) (OTC: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their energy costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit https://mdwerksinc.com/. MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees’ fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards, including recent recognition at the 2022 Sip Awards, the 2022 Fifty Best Awards, and the 2023 Best of Asheville. For more information, please visit https://twotreesdistilling.com/. MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC, addresses companies’ most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing energy costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are identified by the use of the terms “will,” “look forward to” and “aim,” and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. The Company has provided additional information about the risks facing our business in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any subsequent periodic and current reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, filed by it with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth herein and in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission identified above, which you should read in their entirety before making an investment decision with respect to our securities. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Company:





MDWerks, Inc.



Steven Laker



T: (252) 501-0019



stevel@mdwerksinc.com

Investors:





The Equity Group



Kalle Ahl, CFA



T: (303) 953-9878



kahl@equityny.com