MDT Executes 90+ Fintech Integrations for Credit Unions in First Half of 2024

CUSO helps credit unions effectively bridge into the fintech ecosystem

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today shared that it has successfully completed over 90 fintech integrations for credit unions, spanning multiple areas of service and capabilities, in the first half of the year.





As the fintech ecosystem grows increasingly complicated and crowded, MDT offers a wide range of digital-first products and consultative-style services to help credit unions. The company’s sophisticated integration work ensures that credit unions can securely connect with fintechs of choice through seamless integrations into the cores. The 90+ integrations completed by MDT so far this year include nearly 15 Jack Henry Banno implementations, empowering clients with a more modern, robust digital journey.

Saginaw, Mich. United Financial Credit Union has been an MDT client for many years and has recently undergone notable digital transformation initiatives to enhance the member experience. With MDT’s support, the credit union has launched InvestiFi, QCash and Prizeout.

Barbara Appold, president and CEO of the credit union, said, “At United Financial, we’re committed to investing in the digital tools and options that provide our members robust functionality, a great experience and strong financial resources. MDT has been a critical partner in helping us integrate with new partners of choice, making the process as seamless as possible and offering exceptional support along the way. We’re confident our digital initiatives are creating stronger member experiences and helping us solidify a competitive advantage.”

“MDT acts as a navigator for our clients, guiding them through the complexities of the fintech ecosystem and helping them embrace innovation with minimal risk,” said Dan Schneider, CPO at MDT. “We are proud of the integration support we provide our clients as they continue to implement digital-first solutions to streamline operations and better serve members. These efforts are part of our dedication to providing the tailored services and solutions necessary to ensure credit unions across the country are the preferred choice for members.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

