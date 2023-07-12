MDT Celebrates 20 Years of Supporting the Credit Union Community

Company reflects on successful two decades as a leading CUSO

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, is celebrating its 20 year anniversary.





MDT was founded in 2003 by seven credit unions seeking a more efficient, cost-effective solution for core processing. Because MDT was founded by credit unions for credit unions, the company has always had a unique understanding of the opportunities and challenges that credit unions face. MDT has experienced significant growth over the past 20 years; the CUSO serves 113 credit unions representing nearly two million members today. This scale was made possible because of MDT’s narrow focus on its four strategic drivers: service, security, people and growth.

Rob Bava, president and CEO of Community Choice Credit Union, a founding MDT credit union, said, “Our credit union, along with six others, founded MDT to provide a one-stop shop to meet credit unions’ technology needs. Over the past two decades, credit unions have been able to rely on MDT to host their technology so they can focus on what they do best: forming meaningful member relationships. MDT has been so successful over the years because of their talented, hardworking employees; deep partnerships with top technology companies; and dedication to helping credit union clients innovate and thrive in the competitive landscape.”

MDT goes beyond hosting the Symitar core processing system, providing credit unions with an extensive range of value-added services. The CUSO’s offerings encompass robust security measures and business continuity capabilities, empowering credit unions to safeguard their operations and better serve their members. Additionally, MDT offers enhanced reporting and analytics solutions to drive data-driven decision-making. Credit unions can also leverage the CUSO’s expertise in data analytics, digital transformation, project management and M&A guidance. MDT’s comprehensive suite of FinTech services is designed to support credit unions in their growth and success.

Rob Grech, president and CEO of Alliance Catholic Credit Union, a founding MDT credit union, adds, “With MDT, credit unions can have peace of mind that their core platform and other technology is in good hands. Plus, MDT keeps innovation at the forefront of their strategy, consistently identifying, vetting and partnering with technology providers that help support their credit unions. At Alliance Catholic CU, we know that MDT is highly skilled, reliable and has our best interest at heart, which is why we lean on them heavily to help develop and execute our comprehensive technology roadmap.”

“MDT has stood the test of time because of the high touch service we provide to all credit unions; whether an institution is $2 billion in assets or $50 million, they’re going to receive top service from us,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “Over the past two decades, we’ve solidified our reputation as a trusted, reputable provider; we care about people, and we’re proud of our integrity. It’s been an exciting, eventful 20 years in business and we look forward to the growth and evolution to come.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

Contacts

Maggie deGolian



maggie@williammills.com

678.781.7229